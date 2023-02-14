Diya Kar, a Delhi-based analyst, recalls how she couldn’t persuade her father, who lives alone in Kolkata, to buy his monthly groceries from Swiggy Instamart (Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd), another quick delivery platform. He preferred his daily walk to the local kirana store, because it was easier and cheaper. Then one afternoon, when he ran out of kashundi, a fiery mustard sauce used as a condiment in Bengali homes, he gave in. “Since then, he has been ordering some things on Instamart, which I had installed on his phone on my last visit. The other day, the local shop didn’t have Darjeeling tea in stock, and he found it on Instamart," says Kar.