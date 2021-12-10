NEW DELHI : A call on consolidating the loco and wagon manufacturing units of Indian Railways is yet to be taken by the government, pushing back a plan to consolidate these operations under a single central public sector enterprise (CPSE).

Replying to a question in Parliament on the proposed move towards aligning railways coach factories, locomotive manufacturing units, rail wheel units, under a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE), railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that no decision in this regard has been taken so there is no action by the Railways.

In a report titled Rationalisation of Government Bodies under MoR. Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor in the finance ministry has recommended the establishment of one CPSE for rolling stock and manufacturing of locomotives bringing the existing eight manufacturing units of Railways under one fold in phases. The report had been forwarded by the cabinet secretariat to the railway board for immediate action.

While railways is yet to take a call on restructuring all entities functioning under it, based on Sanyal committee recommendations, it has taken a few steps to rationalise entities under its fold. Recently, Indian Railway Organization for Alternate Fuel (IROAF) has been closed down while another entity Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has been decided for closure. Earlier in 2020, the number of members of the Railway Board was reduced from eight to four.

Vaishnaw had said in Parliament that reforms and restructuring as per operational needs is an ongoing exercise in the Ministry of Railways to keep the organization efficient, responsive and financially viable.

