Railways yet to take a call on consolidating manufacturing under single CPSE

While railways is yet to take a call on restructuring all entities functioning under it, based on Sanyal committee recommendations, it has taken a few steps to rationalise entities under its fold. Recently, Indian Railway Organization for Alternate Fuel (IROAF) has been closed down while another entity Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has been decided for closure. Earlier in 2020, the number of members of the Railway Board was reduced from eight to four.