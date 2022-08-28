Rajnath Singh clears indigenisation of 780 defence items

This is in continuation to the two indigenisation lists that were published in December 2021 and March 2022 which contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 458 items which will be indigenised within the given timelines
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Pursuing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by state-owned firms in the defence sector, defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved indigenisation of 780 strategically important line replacement units, sub-systems and components, said an official statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Pursuing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by state-owned firms in the defence sector, defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved indigenisation of 780 strategically important line replacement units, sub-systems and components, said an official statement.
The ministry has brought out details of these products and these will only be procured from the Indian industry after the timelines indicated in the list, the statement said. The idea is to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.
The ministry has brought out details of these products and these will only be procured from the Indian industry after the timelines indicated in the list, the statement said. The idea is to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.
This is in continuation to the two indigenisation lists that were published in December 2021 and March 2022 which contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 458 items which will be indigenised within the given timelines, said the statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indigenisation of these items will be taken up through different routes under ‘Make’ category. ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry. Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category.
The indigenous development of these systems will bolster the economy and reduce the import dependence of defence public sector companies, the statement said. In addition, it will help to harness the design capabilities of domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.
Defence public sector units will soon float expressions of interest/request for proposal and industry may come forward to participate in large number, the statement said.