Rajnath Singh launches website for citizens to contribute to Armed Forces fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) for contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) at a function organised at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi on 14 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) for contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) at a function organised at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi on 14 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The AFBCWF is a Tri-Service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.
The AFBCWF is a Tri-Service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
According to the ministry’s statement, the website was launched to simplify the process for patriotic Indians to join this noble cause.
“While the government of India has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads or industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families," the statement said.
The website will enable people to contribute online directly into the fund. A certificate of online contribution can also be downloaded, it added.
According to the statement, in a video message, Amitabh Bachchan, who is the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ of the initiative, expressed his gratitude towards the families of the fallen heroes and exhorted people to come forward and contribute to the fund.
The chief of defence staff, the heads of all three services, numerous Param Vir Chakra awardees, other well-known ministry officials, various corporate heads, chairman and managing directors of banks, notable serving sports professionals, and other celebrities attended the function.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.