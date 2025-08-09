Rajnath Singh says India's defence production reaches record high of ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY25

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday India's defence production has reached an all-time high of ₹1.5 lakh crore in fiscal year 2024-25.

The production grew around 18% when compared to the previous fiscal year’s total output of ₹1.27 lakh crore.

"The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of ₹1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25," Rajnath Singh said in a social media post on X.

"These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of ₹1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was ₹79,071 crore," he added.

Singh commended the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a "landmark".

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," he said.

According to an official statement, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other PSUs accounted for approximately 77% of total production, while the private sector contributed 23%. The share of the private sector, which increased from 21% in FY 2023-24 to 23% in FY 2024-25, reflects the sector's growing role in the defence ecosystem of the country.

Both public and private segments of the industry have demonstrated consistent year-on-year growth, attributed to far-reaching policy reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, and a strategic focus on indigenisation over the past decade. The overall production of DPSUs and the private sector has increased by 16% and 28% respectively in FY 2024-25.

The emphasis on reducing the dependency on imports and creating a defence industrial complex that not only caters to India's needs but also strengthens the potential of exports has shown positive results.