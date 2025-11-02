Global entities Lynas, Iluka, Rainbow show interest in supplying rare earth oxides to bidders
Rituraj Baruah , Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 02 Nov 2025, 08:48 pm IST
Summary
In a major step to challenge Chinese dominance, global mining leaders have offered to supply rare earth oxides to Indian bidders.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, Iluka Resources Ltd and Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd of the UK, among others, have evinced interest in supplying rare earth oxides to prospective bidders under the planned ₹7,300 crore rare earth magnet manufacturing scheme, said three people in the know of the development.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story