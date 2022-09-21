‘R&D, right policies key to build a capital goods factory for the world’

“For India to be globally competitive, one of the biggest challenges is whether we have the IP or the core technology. Another major challenge in manufacturing is getting the right talent and upskilling it to work for you," said Neelesh Tungar, chief operating officer, defence and aerospace, Bharat Forge Ltd. According to him, India is moving in the right direction but not at the right speed. To have the right IP, India need to move R&D to India to devise new technologies, automation, bots and unmanned operations. Despite sophisticated Indian companies holding 600-700 patents, R&D is not an area of focus for the country, he said.

