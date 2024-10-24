Average rebar prices saw a cumulative uptick of ₹2,400 per tonne over two consecutive weeks in late September and early October, according to a report from BNP Paribas dated 7 October. That translates to a price hike of about 4-5%. JSW Steel Ltd and ESL Steel Ltd hiked rebar prices by about ₹1,000 per tonne while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) made a ₹2,000 per tonne upward revision during this period.