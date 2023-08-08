Record $70 bn revenue for auto parts makers3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Automotive parts suppliers saw a 33% increase in sales to OEMs in FY23
India’s automotive components sector saw a record turnover of $69.7 billion in 2022-23, driven by a significant rise in demand for high value-added components for the domestic market, data released on Monday by apex auto components industry body Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) showed. The growth was despite a moderation in exports to North America and Europe, as fears of inflation weighed on demand in those regions.