Record $70 bn revenue for auto parts makers

“The domestic industry has definitely seen growth, which is really a bounce back from where we were. The export opportunity has risen, too. We are at $20 billion in terms of exports and $70 billion in revenue. I think the China +1 strategy is playing out from a value addition perspective. What we’re doing in terms of investments in technology is paying off for us now. Many OEMs are looking towards new technologies, and we’re able to follow suit, and providing them the technology solutions that they require. That’s really where a lot of the value addition comes in. With the increase of EVs, there is more movement towards supplying them because that’s the global trend. I see it continuing, and we’re going to invest more in products for EVs," Sunjay Kapur, ACMA president, said.