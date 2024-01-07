Resurgent Audi leads in luxury petrol car sales
The share of diesel vehicles in luxury car sales in India shrank to a record low of 35% in 2023. As recently as 2019, diesel models accounted for nearly 80% of auto sales. The biggest beneficiary of this is Audi, which has cornered a 31% share of the luxury petrol car segment, against BMW’s 28% share and Mercedes Benz’s 26%.