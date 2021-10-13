MUMBAI : Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Denmark-based Stiesdal A/S (Stiesdal) signed a cooperation agreement for technology development, and manufacturing of Stiesdal’s HydroGen Electrolyzers in India.

The agreement was signed during a state visit of Denmark to India and announced in the presence of the Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and the Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

Stiesdal is founded by Henrik Stiesdal, a wind power pioneer and leading thought leader in global renewable industry. Stiesdal is engaged in developing and commercializing several technologies to counter climate crisis. The new technology for HydroGen Electrolyzers has the potential to deliver significant cost reduction compared to currently available technologies thereby paving the way for rapid decarbonization and commercialization of affordable Green Hydrogen – a key enabler in achieving India’s green energy transition.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, had announced ambitious plans of setting up a giga factory for manufacturing of hydrogen electrolyzers in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Through this agreement, RNESL and Stiesdal will combine their strengths and capabilities and collaborate to further advance the technology development of HydroGen Electrolyzers and scale it up to set up manufacturing facilities.

As part of this agreement RNESL and Stiesdal have also agreed to extend their collaboration to development and implementation of other path breaking climate change technologies which include offshore wind energy, next generation fuel cells for conversion of hydrogen to electricity for mobile and static electricity generation, long duration energy storage and production of carbon negative fuels.

The HydroGen Electrolyzer technology is developed by Stiesdal PtX Technologies.

It is an effective technology for green hydrogen production at a game-changing cost level. The HydroGen Electrolyzer benefits from a combination of innovative solutions and a thoroughly industrialized approach to product design and achieving maximum economies of scale in both the output from the electrolyzer unit as well as mass production of the electrolyzer itself.

"Combined with Reliance’s deep expertise in innovation, project execution and operational excellence and its world-class talent pool, this partnership will bring affordable green hydrogen to millions of Indians," RIL said in a press statement.

