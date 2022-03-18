RIL arm, Ola win sops under ACC PLI scheme

RIL arm, Ola win sops under ACC PLI scheme2 min read . 12:56 AM IST
- While Ola and Hyundai will receive incentives for battery storage capacities of 20 GWh each, Reliance New Solar and Rajesh Exports will get benefits for 5GWh, each
NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday approved the applications of four companies, including Ola Electric Mobility, Hyundai Global Motors Co., Rajesh Exports Ltd, and Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells (ACC), said two government officials.
In January, the department of heavy industries received bids from 10 companies for the ACC PLI scheme.
According to the officials cited above, while Ola and Hyundai will receive incentives for battery storage capacities of 20 GWh each, Reliance New Solar and Rajesh Exports will get benefits for 5GWh, each. The total capacity under the scheme will be at 50GWh with an outlay of over ₹18,000 crore.
Rajesh Exports will receive incentives of ₹1,550 per KWh, Hyundai Global ₹600 a KWh, Ola Electric ₹1,700, and Reliance New Solar ₹1,600 a KWh, one of the two officials said, seeking anonymity.
Under the ACC battery storage programme, the government is looking to incentivize investments for increasing the share of renewable energy use in India. The winning bidders will have to set up a manufacturing facilities for ACC batteries within two years. Thereafter, the incentives will be disbursed on the sale of batteries over five years.
The scheme seeks to foster globally cost-competitive local battery manufacturing capabilities, and set-up deep localization and supply chains to enable faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
The scheme is technology-agnostic and the beneficiaries can develop batteries with any advanced cell chemistry.
On Wednesday, Ola Electric announced the appointment of Prabhakar Patil, the former LG Chem Power chief executive, to its board, to spearhead the design and development of the new battery cell technology for India.
Rajesh Exports, a Karnataka-based retailer of gold and diamond jewellery, was a surprise entry, but had reportedly placed one of the most aggressive bids for the scheme.
Battery cell manufacturing is dominated by a handful of Asian companies, including CATL, LG Energy Solutions and Panasonic, which also export to Indian companies. The government wants domestic production and plans to establish a total of 50 Gwh of battery storage capacity over five years. Ten companies submitted bids to manufacture a total of about 130 Gwh of storage capacity.
(Reuters contributed to the story.)
