Russia wants India to make 100 Su-57 fighter jets: What Moscow has proposed

Russia has put forward an ambitious proposal for India to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter domestically, potentially creating a much deeper defence-industrial partnership between the two countries, reported Defence.in.

Moscow's latest push appears to extend well beyond meeting the immediate fighter requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Russia is also seeking to expand its aerospace manufacturing footprint in India and build a long-term industrial relationship similar to the one created through the Su-30MKI programme.

Following recent diplomatic engagements involving Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit, Moscow is seeking to replicate the success of the earlier licensed production arrangement.

By leveraging India's expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem, Russia hopes to strengthen the Su-57 programme, develop reliable international supply chains and potentially manufacture aircraft and components for Russian and overseas customers, according to Defence.in.

Russia wants India integrated into Su-57 production The proposal reportedly envisages a much deeper relationship than a conventional licence agreement under which the buyer manufactures aircraft primarily for its own armed forces.

Under the proposed model, Indian defence companies could become long-term suppliers of important Su-57 components and subsystems. Equipment manufactured in India could be incorporated into fighters intended for the Russian Aerospace Forces and future export customers.

The strategy draws parallels with the Su-30MKI programme, which helped Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and a network of Indian suppliers develop substantial aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The proposed Su-57 partnership, however, could be considerably larger in scope. Russia could use India's industrial capacity to ease supply-chain constraints and financial pressures that have complicated efforts to expand production of the stealth fighter.

Russia wants 100 aircraft, India may need only 54 The two sides appear to have significantly different priorities regarding the scale of a potential programme.

The IAF is facing a shortage of fighter aircraft, with its operational fleet having fallen to roughly 30 active fighter squadrons. Against this backdrop, assessments suggest that India could consider acquiring two or three Su-57 squadrons, equivalent to around 36 to 54 aircraft.

The IAF is also understood to favour a relatively quick, off-the-shelf acquisition rather than committing immediately to a lengthy domestic manufacturing programme.

For Moscow, however, an order of only 36 to 54 aircraft would make it difficult to justify economically the investment needed to establish a dedicated Su-57 production line at HAL's Nashik facility.

Russia is therefore reportedly seeking an Indian commitment to manufacture at least 100 aircraft. Such production volumes could create the economies of scale required to support a joint manufacturing facility.

For Indian companies, a programme of this size could provide access to advanced aerospace technologies and allow domestic manufacturers to become important suppliers in the Su-57's global production network.

AMCA remains a major consideration for India For New Delhi, the potential deal presents a difficult strategic choice.

Greater participation in the Su-57 supply chain could provide Indian companies with valuable manufacturing experience and technology, while also strengthening India's position as an aerospace production hub. At the same time, India would need to balance those potential gains against its own operational requirements and long-term objective of developing indigenous combat aircraft.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is particularly important in this context. The indigenous fifth-generation fighter project has entered the prototype manufacturing phase and is considered a key component of India's future aerospace ambitions.

A limited off-the-shelf purchase of Su-57 fighters could potentially help India address an immediate capability gap and provide an interim response to the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft in the region.

A 100-aircraft domestic production commitment, however, would require a substantially larger financial allocation. Indian defence planners would need to assess whether such spending could affect resources available for the AMCA programme and other indigenous defence projects.