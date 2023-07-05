SAIL crude steel output rises 8% in Q1; sales up 24%1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The production of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel of 5.037 million tonne (MT), 4.667 MT, and 4.405 MT, respectively, marked the best ever first quarter results
New Delhi: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported an 8% year-on-year growth in its crude steel production at 4.667 million tonne (MT) during the first quarter of FY24, the ministry of steel said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×