Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  SAIL supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for Purvanchal Expressway

SAIL supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for Purvanchal Expressway

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL for this massive project comprises of TMT Bars, structurals and plates

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : State run Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for the 341 km long six-lane wide Purvanchal Expressway. 

 “The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL for this massive project comprises of TMT Bars, structurals and plates.The 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway will substantially improve the road connectivity and will join several districts of Uttar Pradesh," steel ministry said in a statement.

The BJP-led central government has also been pushing for big ticket infrastructure projects in the state, such as the Rs22,500 crore Purvanchal Expressway aimed at providing road connectivity to eastern Uttar Pradesh. Industrial townships are being planned along the expressway to provide jobs for the youth and market access for farmers.

 “In the past, SAIL steel has been extensively used in the construction of various infrastructure projects including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and DholaSadiya bridges etc along with several other notable projects of national importance," the statement added.

The Purvanchal Expressway connects Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border and can be expanded to 8-lane in future.

