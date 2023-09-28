SAIL to get coking coal from Russia
The company is looking to bring in 3,00,000 tons of coking coal by the end of this quarter (July – Sept), Amarendu Prakash, Chairman of SAIL, told Mint on the sidelines of the Indian Steel Markets conference here today.
New Delhi: State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the largest steel producer in the country, is ensuring it has adequate coking coal stock through imports from Russia and will complete imports of 300,000 tonnes from Russia by the end of this month.
