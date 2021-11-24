Samsung picks Texas for $17 billion chip-making factory

The state’s experience during a February freeze that crippled the Texas electric grid for about a week and affected Samsung contributed to Taylor being more attractive than Austin, according to people with knowledge of the industry and process. Taylor falls within the footprint of a larger utility that had the capability to do rolling blackouts and provide idle power to some facilities, while three plants in Austin had a complete loss of power, leading to hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment damage, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}