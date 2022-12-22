Schneider Electric to invest 425 cr for smart factory in Bengaluru

“India is the 3rd largest market for Schneider Electric and huge base for export operations. As an industry leader, we feel that now is the ideal time for us to step up our efforts and support the state and national economic growth. Deemed as the Factory of the Future, our new manufacturing campus will be one of our largest smart factories, globally, to be based in India. This new smart factory with contribute to the country’s economic growth in coming years while significantly contributing to making India Atmanirbhar," said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

