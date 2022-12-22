Schneider Electric to invest 425 cr for smart factory in Bengaluru

Schneider Electric to invest ₹425 cr for smart factory in Bengaluru2 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- The new smart facility will consolidate 6 out of 10 existing factories of the company in Bengaluru, under one roof
NEW DELHI :Schneider Electric on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹425 crore to develop a new smart factory in Bengaluru.
“The new smart facility will consolidate 6 out of 10 existing factories of the company in Bengaluru, under one roof," the company said in a statement.
Expanding its presence to a 1 million sq. feet of industrial setup from the current 500,000 sq ft,, the new smart factory will manufacture a large scope of products from single phase UPS, three phase UPS, power distribution units, low voltage drives to digital energy products related to meters, pre-fabricated data centers, relays and renewable energy products.
The expansion will also create over 1,000 jobs, taking the headcount to 3,000, the statement added.
The upcoming smart factory will also have 80% export volume capacity to customers in 30 countries across the world.
“India is the 3rd largest market for Schneider Electric and huge base for export operations. As an industry leader, we feel that now is the ideal time for us to step up our efforts and support the state and national economic growth. Deemed as the Factory of the Future, our new manufacturing campus will be one of our largest smart factories, globally, to be based in India. This new smart factory with contribute to the country’s economic growth in coming years while significantly contributing to making India Atmanirbhar," said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.
“The vision behind this facility is to make manufacturing sustainable, resilient, and agile. This is facility will be a union of three different kinds of manufacturing capabilities: Electronics PCBA, Electronics Products, and Electronics Systems,“ said Javed Ahmad, Sr. Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International Region, Schneider Electric.
With a projected sale of over INR. 5200 crores by 2026, this manufacturing base expansion in Karnataka will also amplify our investments in 4IR technologies to ensure operational, efficiency, and sustainability," he added.
To make the supply chain ecosystem more resilient, Schneider Electric’s new factory aims to foster operational efficiency and reduce cost. The company is constantly leveraging new-age technologies to meet ever-changing customer needs and is committed to develop more than 100 smart factories, globally.