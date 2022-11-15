Scindia seeks states support for policy on using scrapped automobiles for steel making

NEW DELHI :
Steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday sought support of states to evolve a policy framework for use of scrapped automobile as input for steel production.
The minister said that there were about one crore such automobiles up for scrapping and policy guidelines to use it as raw material by steel makers would also support sustainability goals.
The thrust for use of recycled steel comes from growing need to shift production to green steel that will require production to shift from use of coking coal and low feed of iron ore as prime raw material.
Speaking at a conference of state steel ministers, Scindia said that recycling steel is no longer only the need of hour but also imperative.
“I urge states to work towards framing policies and procedures whereby automobiles up for scrappage comes to respective regional transport offices that could then supply these end of life of vehicles for conversion to steel," the minister said during the conference.
The steel ministry is already in touch with ministry of road transport and highway (MoRTH) to evolve a started of transfer of end of life automobiles for reconversion to steel.
A steel scrap recycling policy was already launched in 2019. Scindia said that more metal scrapping centres should be put up to make sure that end of life vehicles are processed and recycled.
Talking about growth set for the steel sector, the minister said that the country was on course to double steel production from present 154 million tonne (mt) to 300 million tonnes per annum in the next 9 to 10 years.
“Today’s conference is an exercise to establish India’s pre eminence in global steel sector by 2030," Scindia told state ministers while seeking their cooperation on issues of carbon emissions, green steel and how to involve circular economy in the sector.
The minister said that tremendous opportunities are there for India’s steel players. “We have graduated from net steel importer to exporter in last 8 years. We have also moved from being 4th largest steel producer to 2nd largest producer. We have become the 2nd largest steel consumer. There is a huge infra push by PM Modi that is resulting in huge demand for steel," Scindia said.
