The changing pecking order in semiconductors
SummaryThanks to AI demand, Nvidia has achieved dominance in the chip industry, replacing Intel as its bellwether stock.
NEW DELHI : Last week, Nvidia Corp., the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, replaced Intel Corp., best known for computer processors, in the 30-share American benchmark share index. This movement in the Dow Jones Industrial Average reflects the big changes in the industry over the past few years, as AI took centre stage and the fortunes of top players reversed.