The changing pecking order in semiconductors

Global competition

Along with chip demand and supply, the industry is also being shaped by national ambitions and geopolitical concerns. India's offer of financial incentives to chipmakers is a part of its plan to become a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse. Similarly, the US CHIPS Act aims to revitalize semiconductor manufacturing in the US. This, in turn, could help Intel regain some of its competitiveness. Intel has already received $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans to support its plan to spend $100 billion over five years in building and expanding chip factories in the US.