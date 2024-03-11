Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is excited by United States-based chipmaker Qualcomm's plans for India, he said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), on March 11.

In his post, Adani said he met with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and added that the company's vision and plan for artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies and semiconductors in India "inspired" him. "Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!" the billionaire wrote.

Semiconductor Industry in India Gains Momentum

India's semiconductor industry is in its early stages, with both local and multinational companies eyeing its vast potential, ANI reported. Micron, an American chipmaker, is constructing India's first high-end semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat's Sanand.

Micron Technology is investing $2.5 billion ( ₹22,500 crore) to establish an Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Gujarat's Sanand GIDC-II. The plant is set to be operational by late 2024.

The Micron plant in Sanand is expected to boost India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem, the report added. The associated industries for raw materials and finished products related to this sector are also expected to witness growth.

Highlighting the progress of the project signed with Micron in 2023, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said close to 5,000 people are working on the construction. He added that the plant is expected to contribute significantly to India's semiconductor industry.

In a recent move, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of three more semiconductor units under the 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India.' Two units will be in Gujarat, and one in Assam, all slated to commence construction within the next 100 days.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India, initiated on December 21, 2021, has a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore.

