Services MSMEs need special attention: Rajiv Kumar

Kumar said the impact of the pandemic has been hard on this sector and that one of his worries was its disproportionately higher impact on smaller businesses. “It has led to some sort of inequitable growth," said Kumar, adding that while large corporate houses have declared better results, many small firms in the contact-intensive services industry suffered. He said MSME earnings have declined by upto 50% in large segments of the sector. “A very large number of businesses have unfortunately not been able to keep pace with the changes and have folded up especially in the areas called close-contact service areas... I think they merit our attention much more going forward," said Kumar. He said services had proven to be India’s competitive advantage.