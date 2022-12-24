Siemens bags manufacturing, maintenance contract from Indian Railways

These high horse power locomotives will be the future workhorse for freight operation for Indian Railways. These locomotives are planned for use primarily on the western dedicated freight corridor and on graded sections of Railways for hauling container freight trains in double stack configuration of 4500 Tonnes at 75 kmph at 1 in 200 gradient and improve the average speed of such trains to around 50-60 kmph over the existing 20-25 kmph.

