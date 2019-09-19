BENGALURU : Medical technology provider Siemens Healthineers, formerly known as Siemens Healthcare, on Thursday announced an investment of Rs20 crore in its medical imaging manufacturing plant in India. This investment builds on the Rs2,500 crore invested in the R&D centre so far, which reinforces the company’s commitment to India, Siemens said in a statement.

The manufacturing plant will be “strategically collocated" with the company’s R&D centre to deliver value to its customers faster. As part of its strategy for India, Siemens Healthineers will integrate the manufacturing, technology and innovation functions at Bengaluru. Operations at the 5000-square metre manufacturing plant will start immediately with around 70 employees and this workforce will be extended in three phases by fiscal year 2025.

“Over the years, the R&D centre at Bengaluru, has grown into a digital hub for the company accounting for over half of all the software engineering talent within Siemens Healthineers. It is also the largest such centre within the company globally," said Gerd Hoefner, managing director and president, Siemens Healthcare.

Talking about the products that will be made at the new facility, André Hartung, EVP Computed Tomography and incoming president Diagnostic Imaging, Siemens Healthineers said, “The facility will make computed tomography (CT) systems based on our trendsetting Somatom go. platform that we co-created with 500 customers in eleven countries. The new platform combines numerous software-led innovations with our novel detector technologies…"

The company’s C-arm radiology system Cios Fit has also been designed, developed, and manufactured in India for the world. “Cios Fit was created to address the tough demands of India with high patient loads and the need to perform multiple procedures. It offers clear images on a touchscreen monitor, it is simple to use, and has fewer moving parts for higher reliability," said Peter Seitz, EVP-surgery, Siemens Healthineers.

In fiscal 2018 (which ended on September 30, 2018) Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.4 billion and adjusted profit of €2.3 billion. It has about 50,000 employees worldwide.