Skoda, VW bet on India 2.0 project to change fortunes

“2021 will be the year of Volkswagen. We announced a plan to launch four SUVs for the Indian market in 2 years at the Auto Expo 2020. As part of that, we have already launched T-Roc, which was sold out within 2 months of launch, and Tiguan Allspace this year. Next year, we will be launching our most anticipated product under India 2.0 project—VW Taigun along with one more SUV," said Ashish Gupta, brand head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.