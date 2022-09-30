Slowdown set to delay steel sector turnaround

Duty exemptions on exports is leading to higher domestic inventory, but the government may not withdraw it soon, said analysts. Domestic prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel, used in automobiles and home appliances, rose 23% during the January-April period, but have since fallen 28% to ₹57,000 a tonne, 9% lower than the June quarter average, said Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. in a 25 September report. Though domestic steel prices are 6-11% above import parity, Jefferies expects more downside risk.

