Slowing exports, rising cost to crimp profitability of home textile cos: Crisil

“Slowing exports growth and high cotton prices will hit the operating margins of home textile exporters by 150-200 bps this fiscal. The rupee’s depreciation against the dollar and sustenance of the China+1 policy by global buyers will cushion the hit on profitability to some extent. The second half of this fiscal should gradually restore demand momentum and market share for Indian home textile exporters as freight and raw cotton costs moderate, and ease pressure on profitability." Overall, Indian home textile industry’s revenue is expected to grow 11-12% this fiscal, primarily because of higher in price realisations. Domestic demand (comprising 30-40% of Indian home textile industry’s revenue) is expected to grow at a healthy 13%, driven by sharp demand recovery in the domestic hospitality industry and continued focus on health and hygiene. Growth in export demand will moderate to 10% from 25% last fiscal due to slower recovery in the international travel and hospitality segments globally. Capex spends would be pruned this fiscal as current capacity utilisation levels of 75% affords sufficient headroom to accommodate any increase in demand. Says Gautam Shahi, Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Strengthening of balance sheets over past two fiscals and steady cash generation will keep debt metrics stable this fiscal. The interest coverage3 ratio of CRISIL-rated home textile companies will remain at 6-6.5 times and gearing3 at 0.7-0.8 time this fiscal, compared with 6.2 times and 0.8 time, respectively, last fiscal."

