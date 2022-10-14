Slowing textile exports spark fears of job losses3 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:20 PM IST
If India's textile exports continue their sharp decline, domestic textile manufacturers, who employ a lot of people, fear losing their jobs
Domestic manufacturers of the labour-intensive textile sector have expressed fear of job loss if the sharp decline in exports of textile products from India continues. Exports of cotton yarn and handloom products registered a 40% slump in September to $767.50 million compared to $1,310.49 million last year.