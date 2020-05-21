Small auto parts suppliers fear closure with demand freezing

Sanjay Sabharwal, managing director of Jamshedpur-based Metaldyne Industries Ltd, a supplier of metal parts for automobiles, said 33% MSMEs in the auto component space may shutdown following the two years of recession. “MSMEs should be nurtured, but the government’s new classification falls short of expectations. It is not practical, especially when these stressed companies have to compete globally." Sabharwal was referring to MSMEs capacity to invest in scaling up operations and adopting new manufacturing technologies.