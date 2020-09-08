Small businesses faced the wrath of the pandemic

Economist Sushant Hede of CARE Ratings analyzed the earnings of a total of 1,686 companies. Among them, 747 firms had net sales of less than ₹25 crore in April-June 2020. These companies saw their sales decline by 66.7% between April to June this year, in comparison to the same period in 2019. In fact, a look at the accompanying chart shows that clearly there is a negative relationship between the size of a company, as represented by its net sales and the fall in sales between April and June. In fact, companies with net sales of more than ₹500 crore saw the least contraction in net sales at 22.4%.