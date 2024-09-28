Industry
Gujarat textile exporter seeking to assemble chips is racing against time
Shouvik Das 6 min read 28 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
- Driven by the euphoria and incentives for semiconductors, industry experts say Suchi Semicon may eventually be one among many new entrants into the sector despite lacking related experience or expertise.
New Delhi: For two decades, Ashok Mehta has been exporting textiles from his Suchi Industries Ltd. in Surat, Gujarat, generating a revenue of about ₹30 crore in FY23. Then he surprised many by floating a new venture: Suchi Semicon. Mehta said it has bagged subsidies from the state to set up a $100 million (about ₹840 crore) chip testing factory. Driven by incentives for semiconductors, industry experts say, more such companies may be lining up despite lacking related experience or expertise.
