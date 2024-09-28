Gujarat textile exporter seeking to assemble chips is racing against time

The Centre is considering reducing incentives offered to OSATs since they add lower value than pure-play fabs, Mint earlier reported. It isn’t immediately clear if already filed OSAT applications will be eligible for incentives of up to 50% of the cost. If not, Suchi Semicon would only receive 20-30%, if its application is approved by the ISM. The difference could be to the tune of ₹260 crore. Mehta declined to state the quantum of incentives expected by his company.