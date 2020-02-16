Large scale shutdowns in China due to the Coronavirus outbreak could raise prices of smartphones in India, and the impact may be seen in as early as the next 15 days. Stakeholders in the industry expect prices of affordable smartphones and feature phones to be hit the most .

“Feature phones will be hit the worst," said Nikhil Chopra, chief sales officer of megUS Mobile, a feature phone maker. He said the company expects a 10% rise in the prices of feature phones, while smartphone prices should go up by 6-7%. “This will happen in the next 15-20 days, you will see the impact," he added.

One of the reasons why premium smartphone won’t be hurt as much is because their demand is already low in India. Adwait Mardikar, research analyst at Canalys, said he expects phones that are fully imported from China, like some of Apple’s iPhones, will definitely be hurt by the shutdowns.

The impact of the shutdowns due to the outbreak is expected for as long as the next six months. The rise in prices is because component prices are rising in China thanks to a shortage, and also because demand is suddenly much higher than supply. Chopra said their estimates are that the impact will last between 60 to 180 days. Mardikar said the impact should last till about the second quarter of this financial year.

Some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have already started raising prices. The largest smartphone seller in India, Xiaomi, raised prices of its popular Redmi Note 8 smartphone last week. A Gurgaon-based Samsung distributor said, under the condition of anonymity, stocks are expected to dwindle in March. Another source in the know had told Mint earlier that a high-end phone maker in India fears it may run out of stocks for this quarter by the end of February.

Indian smartphone sellers and foreign companies selling in India have been safe from the impact of the shutdowns so far, but things are beginning to change. Business in China usually comes to a halt near the end of January due to the Chinese New Year holidays, which is why brands stock up in excess for this period.

While that protected companies here for a while, many or even most are nearing the end of their stock cycles. In a conversation with Mint last week, Rajesh Goenka, director, sales and marketing for RP Tech, one of the largest electronics distributors in the country, told Mint that while some manufacturers in China had restarted operations, only 20-30% of their labour force had returned.

The Samsung distributor, mentioned above, said all the top 5 manufacturers in India will see some impact. “I’ve seen my sales go up since Oppo and Vivo retailers are running out of stocks too," he said. That said, two industry executives said that the top five brands may still be able to maintain prices during this time, or at least absorb some of the impact. They said it’s the other brands that will have to brace for impact.

The Coronavirus has so far claimed over 1,600 lives and infected more than 42,000 people worldwide. While the outbreak started in China’s Wuhan region, cases have been found in other countries, including India as well.

