South Korea's Chosun, Sarvesh sign JV
- The joint venture has committed an initial investment of ₹40 crore in the project that will be used to set up a manufacturing facility in Odisha, which will have an initial capacity of 1,250 metric tonnes per month
NEW DELHI : South Korean firm Chosun Refractories Co Ltd and Sarvesh Refractories announced a joint venture to manufacture refractory products for steel companies, automobile companies, and chemical companies in India.
