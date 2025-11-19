SSS Defence debuts at Milipol Paris in historic first: How a Bengaluru firm is powering India's defence export dreams

For the first time, an Indian arms manufacturer, SSS Defence, is showcasing its indigenously developed equipment at Milipol Paris 2025, the international exhibition for homeland security and safety.

The Bengaluru-based firm, established in 2017, made its debut at the Milipol fair, which is running from 18 to 25 November in the French capital.

“Proud to be the first #BorninBharat infantry systems company displaying our fully indigenous systems in a premier foreign military & law enforcement expo. We signify the success of #MakeInIndia and also its potential for defence exports into global markets,” SSS Defence CEO Vivek Krishnan said earlier.

SSS Defence’s core mission is to advance India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities by developing gear designed to meet the practical operational requirements of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Product range The company offers a comprehensive array of products, including assault rifles, pistols, and sub-machine guns, in addition to sniper rifles. It is also reportedly aiming to develop a remote-controlled weapon station.

SSS Defence’s sniper rifles draw particular attention. These are available in both 7.62×51 mm NATO and .338 Lapua Magnum calibres, and are built for exceptional long-distance accuracy. The .338 variant, considered a top-tier calibre, is capable of engaging targets at approximately 1.5 km, according to a report by The Week magazine.

“We got an arms and ammunition licence in 2017 and wanted to build everything in India,” said Dinesh Shivanna, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the company, in an interview with The Week.

In case of a conflict, there wouldn’t be any supply chain crisis, he added.

“If it is completely manufactured in India, one can deal with any situation and scale up the production without depending on anyone outside the country,” he said.

The company has already gained traction on the international stage. The Print reported in September that SSS Defence secured supplementary orders for its .338 Lapua Magnum calibre sniper rifle from India’s friendly nation, following positive user experience with the weapon. Furthermore, the company was awarded a separate $30 million contract to supply ammunition of a different calibre to the same country.