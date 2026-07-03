Startups focus on in-house manufacturing to exercise quality control, build competitive edge

A growing number of direct-to-customer startups are focusing on setting up their own manufacturing facilities instead of relying on third parties to gain greater control over product quality, inventory levels and sales.
Startups following this approach include snacking brand Eat Better Co, fashion and footwear company LittleBox India, travel gear seller Assembly Luggage and skincare startup Minimalist.
Launching a D2C brand has become significantly easier today, thanks to marketing channels, online marketplaces and quick commerce platforms, investors said. The real differentiator, though, is no longer launching a brand but building capabilities that are difficult to replicate.
"Owning manufacturing gives you some sort of proprietariness. You can also iterate much faster on products and R&D if you own a manufacturing facility,” said Harmanpreet Singh, founder and managing partner at Prath Ventures, a venture capital firm. “There is also less fear that the product will get copied easily.”