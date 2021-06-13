Steady exports help small biz weather 2nd wave headwinds

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : A steady flow of export orders and the rebound in automobile sales after last year’s lockdown helped small and medium auto component makers emerge relatively unscathed from the disruptions caused by the second wave of the pandemic that began towards the end of March.

The devastating second wave brought about a complete halt in production and sales of vehicles for the domestic market as most states imposed restrictions. However, decisions by several state governments to let factories run with limited capacity allowed auto parts makers weather the crisis much better than last year when there was a strict nationwide lockdown, said top industry executives.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the bulk of India’s auto component industry and have been among the worst hit by the pandemic due to disruptions that include shortage of raw materials, manpower as well as finances.

Jagdeep Rangar, managing director, Stork Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd, a maker of rubber parts for vehicles, said while overall revenue of the smaller companies in this segment have declined about 25% on an average in the last three years due to a slowdown in the automobile industry and factors such as higher raw material costs and lack of availability of finance, the exports market remained a silver lining.

“We have a sizeable share of exports that has helped us stay alive and that’s what we are pursuing at the moment. Though there have been disruptions globally, export order has been quite steady," said Rangar. He did not disclose the current share of exports to revenues.

Rangar said also that the impact of the second wave in the rural market might delay a recovery for the domestic automobile industry while availability of manpower might become an issue.

Automobile sales were hit first due to lockdown measures imposed in Maharashtra to contain the spread of the second wave. Other states followed from the second half of April as the pandemic exploded across the country, which severely affected production and sales of vehicles.

“During the first wave last year, some of the automakers and tier one vendors extended help to the smaller partners in the supply chain. Then we received high orders from clients and were running short of resources to meet the orders since demand was really high. This year, the sentiment is not as low as last year since we have seen the recovery," said Sanjay Malhotra, managing director, Jumps Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd, which makes auto electrical products.

Malhotra said that last year, MSMEs gained from the emergency credit line guarantee scheme announced by the government. Also, most companies have managed to garner some cash in the last six to eight months through increased sales, while smaller firms have benefited from lower variable cost structures.

“Be it tier one manufacturers or smaller ones, everyone is growing due to exports. If you don’t have 30-40% of exports, then there is a problem. We also grew because of exports since truck and bus sales in America, Europe are booming now," said Sunil Arora, managing director, Abilities India Pistons and Rings.

According to bankers, automobile dealers and parts makers have been slightly better off this time compared to last year and expect that a moratorium on loan repayments and debt recast offered last year have helped the sector prepare better for the second wave.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also allowed borrowers, where debt recast contracts have already been drawn, to be able to extend the moratorium available to a maximum of two years. This will allow some breathing space to these borrowers," said a senior official in a state-run bank, on condition of anonymity. The official said a handful of auto parts companies have approached the bank to avail of benefits under the new RBI circular. “It would be unfair to say they are completely out of the woods, but policy interventions been helpful so far," the official said.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also alluded to a strengthening of the external environment and said it augurs well for India’s export sector. This comes at a time when India’s urban demand has weakened following the second wave.

“Global demand conditions are expected to improve further buoyed by fiscal stimulus packages and the fast progress of vaccination in advanced economies. India’s exports in March, April and May 2021 have launched into an upswing," Das said on 4 June. He believes that the need of the hour is to provide enhanced and targeted policy support for exports.

