Steady exports help small biz weather 2nd wave headwinds

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also allowed borrowers, where debt recast contracts have already been drawn, to be able to extend the moratorium available to a maximum of two years. This will allow some breathing space to these borrowers," said a senior official in a state-run bank, on condition of anonymity. The official said a handful of auto parts companies have approached the bank to avail of benefits under the new RBI circular. “It would be unfair to say they are completely out of the woods, but policy interventions been helpful so far," the official said.