Steel companies see hot market extending into 2022

He said Cliffs is focused on boosting production and reducing emissions from its existing mills by using more scrap steel and processed iron ore in the company’s furnaces. Cliffs, which had been mainly an iron ore mining company, opened a plant in Toledo, Ohio, last year with the intent of selling ore briquettes to Nucor and Steel Dynamics. But Mr. Goncalves said the company is now consuming all of the Toledo plant’s output at its own steel mills.