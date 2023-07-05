Steel demand in India to remain robust: Chandrasekaran2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said India remains to be an exception in the global steel arena, primarily owing to robust government spending and vibrant consumption
New Delhi: Demand for steel in India is expected to remain robust over the current fiscal year with consumption growing in double digits on the back of infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation and supportive policy reforms, Tata Steel's Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at an Annual General Meeting of the company.
