The use of plastic by the steel industry also addresses the major environmental and social issue of generation of carcinogenic gases like Dioxin and Furans, normally encountered in systems like Incineration, energy generation, as high temperature is maintained in steel making and some of the processes are pyrolysis processes. It is expected that 1 Kg of plastic use shall replace around 1.3 Kg of coal and Iron and steel industry has the potential to consume around 2-3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year based on the present capacity and more than 8 million tonnes by 2030-31.