Steel industry reports rise in domestic demand in Apr-Oct

“The domestic steel demand growth will be strong at 9-10% in FY23, due to the government’s infrastructure push and increased investments in real estate and construction sectors amid an overall economic rebound. In addition to this, lower raw material prices (on account of increase in export duty on iron ore from 30% to 50% in May 2022) will also support steel production in India, though steel prices will continue to remain moderate. The operating profitability margins of the steel players will see a contraction in FY23 from the peak of FY22, on account of moderation in realizations despite relatively lower raw material costs", Tanvi Shah, Director, CareEdge Advisory & Research, said.

