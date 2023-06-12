Steel industry sees strong domestic demand, but significant export challenges: Report1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 04:15 PM IST
The growth can be attributed to the healthy demand from key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and automobile industries.
New Delhi: The steel industry is witnessing robust domestic demand but facing significant challenges in terms of exports, according to a comprehensive report released by CareEdge Advisory & Research on Monday.
