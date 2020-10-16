Steel majors see recovery as production, prices rise

Likewise, Tata Steel, the largest private producer, ramped up its steelmaking and downstream operations to pre-covid levels, with all its major sites operating at 100% capacity. “During the quarter, we increased our crude steel production by 54% quarter-on-quarter and 2% year-on-year to 4.59 million tonnes (mt). We also reached our highest ever quarterly deliveries of 5.05 mt," the company said. It is also expecting automotive and retail sales to stage a comeback.