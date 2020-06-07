Steel mills revived production in May

JSPL, which bucked the industry downtrend in April, continued to outperform in May. It recorded its highest ever standalone steel sales of 640,000 tonnes, up 28% year-on-year. For JSPL, too, exports kept the mills running. Out of the 640,000 tonnes, 401,000 tonnes were exported. Consolidated steel sales stood at 797,000 tonnes, growing 26% year-on-year. Other large steel players in India have also recovered from a dismal April. Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the largest public sector producer, operated at 55%, even as it struggled to offload nearly 2 million tonnes of an inventory backlog by boosting exports and forging new relationships with customers abroad. Tata Steel was operating at 65-70% In India, while it was in talks with the UK government for financial support to continue operations at its high-cost Port Talbot steel mills. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is also operating at near full capacity after a production cut in April.