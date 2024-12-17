Industry
Govt’s steel dilemma: Restrict imports and risk inflation or hurt capex?
Summary
- If the government does impose a levy on imports, steel prices are likely to go up from the current multi-year lows, with a potential knock-on effect on inflation.
The government has a tough choice to make—whether to introduce a levy on the import of cheap steel to protect the domestic industry or not.
