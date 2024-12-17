Govt’s steel dilemma: Restrict imports and risk inflation or hurt capex?

What do Indian steelmakers want?

Indian steel mills are seeking a safeguard duty on the imports of steel to level the playing field. They allege that the Chinese government support available to steel mills in China is allowing them to sell steel to India at prices that are often below production costs (a practice known as dumping), upending the competitive landscape. Similarly, they allege that countries with which India has free trade agreements, like South Korea, Vietnam and Japan, are also selling steel in India at predatory prices.